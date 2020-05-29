National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.40 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.45. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$72.50 to C$58.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.35.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$61.79 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$38.67 and a twelve month high of C$75.01. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.39.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Bonnell purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$47.22 per share, with a total value of C$47,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,126.46. Also, Director Denis Girouard purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$47.35 per share, with a total value of C$236,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$473,500. In the last three months, insiders bought 46,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,078.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

