Cormark Comments on Great Canadian Gaming Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) – Cormark boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Great Canadian Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 26th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.45). Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Great Canadian Gaming’s FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Great Canadian Gaming alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GC. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of GC opened at C$27.86 on Thursday. Great Canadian Gaming has a one year low of C$18.05 and a one year high of C$46.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.68, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.00 million.

About Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.