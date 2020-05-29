National Bank of Canada to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$72.50 to C$58.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.35.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$61.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$38.67 and a 1-year high of C$75.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.39.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$54.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$596,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$726,950. Also, Director Louis Vachon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$568,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,530,916.80. Insiders purchased 46,229 shares of company stock worth $2,341,078 over the last 90 days.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

