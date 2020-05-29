Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Anglo American (LON:AAL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a coverage optimism score of 0.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have commented on AAL shares. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oddo Securities reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target (down previously from GBX 13 ($0.17)) on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,824.67 ($24.00).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,712 ($22.52) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,454.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,769.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20.

In related news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total transaction of £233,160 ($306,708.76). Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,551 ($20.40) per share, with a total value of £4,947.69 ($6,508.41). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,725.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

