Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.00

News headlines about Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Agilent Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the medical research company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $86.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day moving average is $80.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $1,070,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,662,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,528 shares of company stock worth $4,648,103 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

