Brokers Offer Predictions for DiaSorin SpA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin SpA (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for DiaSorin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $3.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s FY2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded DiaSorin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average is $134.75. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $114.50 and a 1-year high of $217.00.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, produces, and commercializes diagnostic tests in various clinical areas for hospital and private testing laboratories in the market of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. It offers immunodiagnostics products in the areas of infectious diseases; bone and mineral metabolism; endocrinology, including diabetes, thyroid function, fertility, growth, adrenal function, and gastroenterology; hypertension; oncology; stool diagnostics; autoimmunity; and cardiac and brain damages.

