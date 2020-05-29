Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) have been trending neutral on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Motorola Solutions earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Motorola Solutions’ analysis:
- Motorola Solutions Brings Cloud-Based, Emergency Response Offerings to Command Center Software Suite (financial-news.co.uk)
- Predictions for a Severe 2020 Hurricane Season Drive Need for Disaster Preparedness by Public Safety Agencies (finance.yahoo.com)
- SwabTek Joins with National Sheriffs’ Association, Motorola Solutions Foundation and UPS to Donate 200,000 Protective Masks to Sheriffs’ Departments Across the Nation (prnewswire.com)
- Motorola Solutions Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation (finance.yahoo.com)
Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $135.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.21. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.37.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.
