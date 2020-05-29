Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $62.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $61.81. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,300.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2020 earnings at $21.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $14.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $12.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $16.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $69.09 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.80 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,212.35.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,147.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,028.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,073.06. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

