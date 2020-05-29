Bank of Nova Scotia Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

NYSE BNS opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $58.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

