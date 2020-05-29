Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NOK stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOK. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

