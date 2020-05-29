Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Ciena Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ciena in a research report issued on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $59,976.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,999 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $79,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

