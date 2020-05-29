Desjardins Weighs in on Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, May 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.05. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of BNS opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.6555 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.