BidaskClub Lowers Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Sell

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.92, a current ratio of 24.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -4.37.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $460,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 121,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 101,594 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Analyst Recommendations for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BidaskClub Lowers Neoleukin Therapeutics to Sell
BidaskClub Lowers Neoleukin Therapeutics to Sell
Midland States Bancorp Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”
Midland States Bancorp Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”
Heritage Commerce Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub
Heritage Commerce Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Downgrades LogMeIn to Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades LogMeIn to Sell
Facebook Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Facebook Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
G-III Apparel Group Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub
G-III Apparel Group Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report