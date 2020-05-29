BidaskClub Lowers Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Sell

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.92, a current ratio of 24.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -4.37.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $460,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 121,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 101,594 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

