Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.76 million. Analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $48,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $85,656.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $297,336. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.