Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

HTBK opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $41.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.72 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, CEO Keith Wilton sold 3,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $31,040.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,506.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $10,632,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 1,281.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 566,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 435,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 407,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 283,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

