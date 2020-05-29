BidaskClub Downgrades LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) to Sell

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

NASDAQ LOGM opened at $84.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 298.7% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,471,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1,334.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,950,000 after purchasing an additional 997,651 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the first quarter worth about $81,824,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,611,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in LogMeIn by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,088,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,616,000 after acquiring an additional 817,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

