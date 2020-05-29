Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FB. Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $225.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.20. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $240.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,585 shares of company stock worth $11,885,393. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

