G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GIII has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.82.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $533.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.55.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $754.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.07 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 12.74%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,173.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 30,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $228,465.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,981.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $409,053 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

