Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

IOSP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. CL King lowered their price target on Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $78.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.21. Innospec has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.00 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after acquiring an additional 72,242 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,473,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,372,000 after acquiring an additional 177,350 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

