Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.29.
Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $116.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.52. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.19.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
