Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $116.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.52. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -9.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

