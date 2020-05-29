Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NG stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. Novagold Resources has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $12.85.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

