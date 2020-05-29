Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NG stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. Novagold Resources has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $12.85.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

