BidaskClub Lowers Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) to Hold

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $100.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.61. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.08.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $50,166,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $46,232,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,817,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,544,000 after purchasing an additional 251,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $23,646,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $11,702,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

