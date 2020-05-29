Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

May 29th, 2020

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HELE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

HELE stock opened at $180.57 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $198.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.40 and its 200-day moving average is $163.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $442.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.49 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 8.92%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 2,858.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

