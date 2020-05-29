Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IRWD. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

IRWD stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.13% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,225,000 after buying an additional 59,796 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,289,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after purchasing an additional 888,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,301,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

