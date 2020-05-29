BidaskClub Upgrades Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to “Hold”

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DENN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of DENN opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $78,615.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 806,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Denny’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,846,000 after purchasing an additional 819,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 553,094 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 203,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 120.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 273,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

