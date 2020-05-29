First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on First Foundation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

FFWM stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.47. First Foundation has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.81 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 19.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $623,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Foundation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Foundation by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Foundation by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

