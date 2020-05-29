Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.80.

Menlo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. Menlo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.48.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

