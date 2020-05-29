First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $31.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,914,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 498,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,887,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 82,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 49,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.