Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,739,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 190,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

