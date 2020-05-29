IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IBKC. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. IBERIABANK has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.70.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,032,000 after buying an additional 76,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,865,000 after buying an additional 125,504 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,148,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,515,000 after buying an additional 797,048 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 849,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,710,000 after buying an additional 35,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,832,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

