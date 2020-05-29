INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get INTL Fcstone alerts:

Shares of INTL opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $900.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. INTL Fcstone has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for INTL Fcstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL Fcstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.