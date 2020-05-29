Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTEM. ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Molecular Templates from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.51.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,474,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,765,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 442,504 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,779,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

