Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HTBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Hometrust Bancshares stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.67. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hometrust Bancshares will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 162,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

