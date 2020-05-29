Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

KELYA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 684.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 46.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 43.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

