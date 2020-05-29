Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
KELYA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
NASDAQ KELYA opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 684.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 46.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 43.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
Featured Story: Equity Income
