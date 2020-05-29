Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
GRMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $90.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58.
In related news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
