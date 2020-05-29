Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $90.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

