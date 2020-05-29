Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HALO opened at $23.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.15. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $25.68.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $509,010.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley purchased 52,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 539,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 242,426 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.