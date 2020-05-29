Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of FSP opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.97.
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.