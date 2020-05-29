CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVLT. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.67, a PEG ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.76.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

