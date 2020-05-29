CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group lowered CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 38.52%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,130,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,716,000 after acquiring an additional 287,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,079,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,851,000 after purchasing an additional 272,297 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,134,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,905,000 after purchasing an additional 83,156 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 2,180,460.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,594,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 284,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.