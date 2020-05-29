Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

CSFL stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.94. Centerstate Bank has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $209.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.73 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,108.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,346.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,357 shares of company stock valued at $601,223. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,082,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centerstate Bank by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

