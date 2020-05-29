BidaskClub Upgrades America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Buy

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRMT. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $92.25 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $535.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $195.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gremp Jim Von purchased 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Bordelon purchased 1,325 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,114.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 37,094 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,617,000 after purchasing an additional 459,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

