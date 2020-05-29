Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $1,008,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,309,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,379 shares of company stock worth $3,292,347. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.