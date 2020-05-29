CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CBTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens raised shares of CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CBTX has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $514.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.23.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). CBTX had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. Analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 13,000 shares of CBTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $235,430.00. Also, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 10,000 shares of CBTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $204,800.00. Insiders have bought a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $698,680 over the last ninety days. 30.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CBTX by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CBTX by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CBTX by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

