CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CBTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens raised shares of CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
Shares of CBTX stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CBTX has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $514.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.23.
In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 13,000 shares of CBTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $235,430.00. Also, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 10,000 shares of CBTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $204,800.00. Insiders have bought a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $698,680 over the last ninety days. 30.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CBTX by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CBTX by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CBTX by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.
About CBTX
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.
Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.