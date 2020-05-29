CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.18.

CalAmp stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.95 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 5,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 30,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 168,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in CalAmp by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,024,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 366,728 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

