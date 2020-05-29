First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BUSE. DA Davidson cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. First Busey has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $959.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). First Busey had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $96.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Busey will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $91,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,658.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Lykins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,198 shares of company stock worth $341,283 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Busey by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Busey by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

