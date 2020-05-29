Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BPOP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

BPOP stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.28. Popular has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $599.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,116,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 461,268 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Popular by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,518,000 after acquiring an additional 55,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $80,055,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Popular by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

