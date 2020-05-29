Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital cut Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of Dmc Global stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $418.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.08. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Dmc Global had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $73.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,332.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,296,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the fourth quarter valued at $2,247,000.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

