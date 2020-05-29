BidaskClub Upgrades BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) to “Buy”

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded BMC Stock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark started coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $26.13 on Friday. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.36.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy D. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David E. Flitman acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BMC Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

