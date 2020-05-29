Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BFST has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Business First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $285.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.68 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White purchased 3,500 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,825.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.