BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BEAT has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti reduced their target price on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

BioTelemetry stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37. BioTelemetry has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,788,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

